African soul Act Sherifa Gunu , has finally released the most anticipated Dopkeda Music Video featuring Ras Kuuku earlier today.

In this new Video Sighted , The 2020 VGMA Reggae Dancehall Artist Ras Kuuku was captured in that Beautiful Garden of love with Sherifa Gunu.

”I guess you are not thinking about Adam and Eve story lol this is all about Dokpeda Video (Man Enter Market for love)..Anticipate!!!!!!.