Sheriff Keita Recruits Rap Fada x Yao Verbz On New Single “Wonkoaa”

Sheriff Keita – Wonkoaa Ft Rap Fada x Yao Verbz (Mixed & Mastered By Joe Cole Beatz)

Ghanaian musician, Sheriff Keita has served us with a new single he labels “Wonkoaa”. After seving us with great tunes over the past few months, he comes with a love song “Wonkoaa” which literally means “Only You” in the English language.

Sheriff Keita employs Rap Fada and Yao Verbz on the Highlife produced song to give it a magical experience with a touch of uniqueness. “Wonkoaa” is mixed and mastered by Joe Cole Beatz.