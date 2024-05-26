Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Laryea Retain WBO Africa Titles in Thrilling Accra Bouts

In an electrifying night of boxing at the Accra Sports Stadium, Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Laryea successfully defended their WBO Africa titles on Saturday evening.

The event, promoted by Swavy Blu and Bronx Promotions, showcased some of Ghana’s finest boxing talents.

Sheriff Quaye, known as ‘One Time,’ retained his WBO Africa Lightweight title by delivering a punishing performance against Michael Ofei Dodoo, culminating in an eighth-round knockout. Now ranked number 8 in the world, Quaye is determined to continue climbing the ranks towards a world title shot.

Jacob Tetteh Laryea, proudly carrying the nickname “Chorkor Fire,” extended his undefeated record to 12-0 by knocking out Daniel Lartey in the third round, thereby retaining his WBO Africa Super Welterweight title. Laryea confidently declared, “I am the Chorkor Fire, and I promise and deliver,” following his emphatic victory.

WBO Africa Representative Samir Captan presented the championship belts and encouraged the victors to keep training hard and aspire for greater achievements.

The event also saw other impressive performances:

Awumey Nelson , a heavyweight boxer from Bronx Gym, secured his second professional win.

, a heavyweight boxer from Bronx Gym, secured his second professional win. Jacob Dickson , former National Cruiserweight Champion, achieved a knockout victory after a powerful punch forced his opponent to kneel.

, former National Cruiserweight Champion, achieved a knockout victory after a powerful punch forced his opponent to kneel. Isaac Sackey, former WBO Africa Bantamweight Champion from Attoh Quarshie Gym, also earned a knockout win.

Coach Carl Lokko commended his fighters for their victories and urged them to stay focused on future challenges. Swavy Blu, one of Ghana’s youngest boxing promotion companies owned by Mr. M. Tagoe, was praised for successfully organizing the event, which lived up to its billing as an “Ultimate Night of Knockouts.”