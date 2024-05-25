Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Laryea Vow to Defend WBO Africa Titles

The venue was chosen due to a ban on drumming and noise-making in the Ga Mashie area. All the participating boxers successfully weighed in, setting the stage for the WBO Africa titles at stake.

Sheriff Quaye, the WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, vowed to secure a decisive victory against Michael Ofei Dodoo. Quaye expressed his ambition to compete against top-tier boxers on the global stage. “I want to fight people like Lomachenko, not Dodoo. He will not go the distance; I will just punish him until he can’t go any longer,” Quaye stated.

Jacob Tetteh Laryea, also known as “Chorkor Fire,” holds an undefeated record of 11-0 and is the WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion. He urged fans to witness the “fireworks” as he faces Daniel Lartey. “I am the Chorkor Fire, and I will let my opponent feel the heat,” Laryea declared.

WBO Africa President Samir Captan advised the boxers to maintain discipline and aim for higher achievements in their careers.

The fighters from Swavy Blu and Bronx Promotions weighed in today at Dezone Beach Resort, expressing their hopes for an exciting and competitive event on Saturday.