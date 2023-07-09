Sheriff Quaye, Bright Ayala Promise Explosive Night of Boxing

WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye and Challenger, Bright Ayala have successfully weighed this morning at Dezone Beach Resort for tomorrow’s big fight, dubbed The Reign.

The fight comes up on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Golden Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra and the number of fans who turned up for the weigh in must prove that they are hungry for good bouts, and credit must go to Swavy Blu Promotions for putting up the showdown.

Sheriff Quaye weighed 135lbs against Bright Ayala at 131.05lb for the main bout of the night, and boxer boxers assured their supporters of victory.

Coaches Carl Lokko of Bronx and Dr. Ofori Asare of Wisdom were hopeful that their wards will entertain and display real classic Boxing.

Coach Naa Amerley Turkson who ushered Ayala indicated her seriousness for the bout and the title at stake.

WBO Africa Representative Samir Captan was there to supervise the weigh in.

In the undercards, amazing Emmanuel Quartey will face Bernad Adzewoda in a 143lbs weight class contest, while marvelous Moses Adjei Selvi fights Sampson Quaye in a 125lbs contest.

Isaac Taylor will meet David Nortey in a 126lbs fray, as Nana Tetteh and Stephen Cofie test each other in a 138lbs bout.

Nii Larbie Ashitey will take on Jones Quarshie in a 178lbs encounter, while Samson Solomon faces Kofi Raymond Ansah in a 149lbs fight and Moubi Sarouna will take on evergreen Felix Ajom in a 133lbs clash.

Stanley Nyantekyi faces Albert Armah in a 129lbs contest, while Issifu Salifu meets Amadu Seidu and Enoch Lamptey against Tackie Annan in a 143lbs fray.

Ishmael Tetteh will fight Prince Tetteh in a 163lbs contest, Isaac Aryee versus Henry Ashie in a 150lbs fray and West African Champion, Jacob Tetteh Laryea aka Chorkor Fire will test Bernad Tagoe in a 150lbs contest.

Ghana National Heavyweight Champion, Osmanu Haruna (278.30lbs) is also on the packed bill against Aduko Nsor (192lbs) in a Cruiserweight contest.

The night will be spiced with entertainment and gate fee is only 20ghc for Regular and 50ghc for Ring Side.

The event is supported by Dezone Beach Resort, Dreams Inn Hotel, Friendly Mall and the Golden Beach Resort, with the main partner, Bronx Boxing Gym / Promotions.