Sheriff Quaye defeats Nigerian Joe Oto to retain WBO Africa Lightweight title

Ghana’s Sheriff Quaye beat Joseph Oto of Nigeria on points retain his WBO Africa Lightweight title at Dezone Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra.

Though Quaye was not impressive on the night, his opponent was not dominate enough, and the champion.

It was a close and cagy bout, which saw Oto throwing wide ferocious punches and often warned by the referee for fouls, but Quaye displayed tactical discipline issued by his coach Carl Lokko,

Referee Eramus Owoo and judges declared the verdict of 117-109, 115-113, 117- 109 in favour of Quaye who told the media he is ever ready to face any of the top 10 in the WBO ratings.

“I hope to climb in the world rating to 13 or 12 and am ever ready to fight any of the top 10” he said.

The well attended free event, put together by Swavy Blu Promotions with support from Bronx Promotions was sponsored by Dezone, Friendly Mall and Golden Beach Hotel aka Royal Dede Resort.

Among the personalities at the show were the GBA President Mr. Abraham Neequaye, WBO Africa President Mr. Samir Captan, former IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe and Mr. Tagoe Director of Dezone.

In the supporting bouts, Jacob Nettey Laryea from the Bronx Gym stopped Moses Lartey of Stadium Gym in a Super Welterweight clash.

Alidu Suleman aka Dynamite of Black Panthers Gym knocked out Raymond Ansah of Ultimate Gym in another Super Welterweight bout.

Experienced Ishmeal Tetteh of James Town Gym also stopped Francis Mensah of Chorkor Gym in a Super Middleweight contest.

In an exciting all female match involving two Nigerians, Blessing Dada stopped Bella Hussein in a Flyweight clash.

Gabriel Adoku of Chorkor Gym could not appear to face Issah Inusah of Attoh Quarshie, however last Sunday was an entertaining night with acrobatic performance by Great Victory and the dance group of the African Lion, Isaac Allotey.