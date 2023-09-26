Sheriff Quaye now ranked 14th in WBO World Rating

Ghana’s Sheriff Quaye has move up from the 15th rank to the 14th in the WBO Lightweight World ranking.

According to Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko they are coming slowly but surely and if the opportunity comes they will grab it.

“We are trainng everytime because we don’t know when the chance will drop, so we keep our focus and training hard and harder. We are not rushing, and swe are not in a hurry, we know when our time comes we shall make it” he told Yours Truly.

Coach Lokko said the Bronx Gym boxers have been inspired so training has changed from good to better, and every boxer is pulling his weight.

The WBO world title is held by American Devin Haney. Other contenders are Shakur Stevenson, Vasily Lomachenko, Denys Berinchyk, Isaac Cruz, Angel Ferro in the top five.

Sheriff Quaye who is the WBO Africa Lightweight Champion is handled by Swavy Blu Boxing Management and sponsored by Friendly Mall, Dezone, Golden Beach Hotel and Royal Dede Hostel.