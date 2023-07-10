Sheriff Quaye Retains WBO Africa Lightweight Title

WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye on Saturday night gave a good account of himself as he beat Bright Ayala by an eighth round TKO at the Golden Beach Resort to retain his belt.

The Swavy Blu Promotions package saw 15 exciting bouts that fans enjoyed.

Sheriff Quaye who is now 15th ranked by the WBO said he was happy to win and will work hard to get into the top ten.

Coach Carl Lokko of Bronx Gym was also elated for the stoppage. He thanked all who supported them.

In the undercards, Emmanuel Quartey defeated Bernard Adzewoda in a 143lbs weight class contest, while marvelous Moses Adjei Selvi won against Sampson Quaye in a 125lbs contest.

Isaac Taylor lost to David Nortey in a 126lbs fray, as Nana Tetteh could not stand Stephen Cofie in a 138lbs bout.

Nii Larbie Ashitey beat Jones Quarshie in a 178lbs encounter, while Nigerian Samson Solomon beat Kofi Raymond Ansah in a 149lbs fight and Moubi Sarouna also fell to Felix Ajom in a 133lbs clash.

Stanley Nyantekyi beat Albert Armah in a 129lbs contest, while Issifu Salifu won over Amadu Seidu and Enoch Lamptey beat Tackie Annan in a 143lbs fray.

Ishmael Tetteh lost to Prince Tetteh in a 163lbs contest, Isaac Aryee was too much for Henry Ashie in a 150lbs fray and West African Champion, Jacob Tetteh Laryea beat Bernad Tagoe in a 150lbs contest.

Ghana National Heavyweight Champion, Osmanu Haruna (278.30lbs) won against Aduko Nsor (192lbs) in their Cruiserweight contest.

The Boxing night was supported by Dezone Beach Resort, Dreams Inn Hotel, Friendly Mall and the Golden Beach Resort, with the main partner, Bronx Boxing Gym / Promotions.