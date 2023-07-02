Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa Title against Bright Ayala In Accra On July 8

Ghana’s Sheriff Quaye, the WBO Africa Lightweight Champion will defend his title against Bright Ayala of the Wisdom Boxing Gym on July 8 in Accra.

The fight will take place at Dezone Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym who handles Quaye said they have trained enough for the bout, and he expects his boy to put up a good show.

Now ranked the number 15 in the world, Quaye wants to win to enable him move up again.

“My target is the top ten, then we move into the bigger ratings and go for the title itself. I know its not easy and a long way to reach the top but we shall get there” he said.

Quaye thanked all his gym mates at the Bronx Gym for their support and encouragement.

He also thanked Mr. Samuel Gyan and the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) for their support and motivation.