Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa Title At Dezone

Ghana’s WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye will take on Nigerian Joseph Oto as he defends his title at Dezone Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The bout is under the organization of Bronx Boxing Promotions.

According to the promoters, other top boxers from the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town will be on the bill.

Meanwhile, Carl Lokko, head trainer and an executive member of the Bronx Promotions has denied receiving 20, 000ghc from the Ghana Boxing Authority President to organize a fight.