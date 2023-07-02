Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa title on July 8 

Sheriff Quaye, the World Boxing Organising (WBO) Africa Lightweight Champion is set to defend his title against his Ghanaian opponent Bright Ayala on July 8, 2023.

The fight would be held at the Dezone Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra.

Coach Carl Lokko, who handles Quaye, said he was convinced his boxer had had enough training to defend his title again.

He said, “we have trained enough for the bout. I expect my boy to put up a good show to move up in rank. I’m certain he will improve on his 1th ranking by the WBO if he wins”.

He said, “our target is the top ten, after which we can focus on the world title in future”.

Quaye thanked all his gym mates and called for support ahead of the bout.

He also thanked Mr. Samuel Gyan and the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) for their support and motivation.