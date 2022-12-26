Sherman de Vries Amasses 100 Million Streams Across Digital Platforms

St. Maarten music producer Sherman de Vries has amassed over 100 Million streams across all digital streaming platforms.

Working hard from a young age to further his musical career, de Vries has gone from strength to strength in the industry and at just 32 years old has completed successful projects with some of the biggest names in the music business including Juicy J, Remy Ma, Mavado, Beenie Man, Beenie Man, Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul and many more.

With a career spanning his production and music collaboration with artists signed to labels such as Universal Music Group, Spinnin’ Records, Sony Music, and Ultra Music he has accomplished his success over the years. His notoriety with sound modulations is fascinating and is a major addition to the collective scope of electronic musical modules.

In 2020 Sherman decided to take his career further by getting more recognition as an artist that dives more into Deep House music. This has been a major success in just 2 years Sherman achieved over 44 million Spotify streams. With such success and great music Sherman de Vries was able to release his records on amazing labels such as Loudkult Music, Soave Music, Storm Music, Deep Universe Records, Magic Records, Enforce Records, Onze Music Germany, and Future House Cloud. His songs have gained media attention on different digital platforms, popular blogs, and major radio air plays.

Sherman de Vries even nurtured his own upcoming artists, mixing and mastering their new sounds and forming his own independent record label, IMMG (Ice Music Media Group). He is involved in most of the creative processes, including graphic design and video production. Over time Sherman has expanded into new genres, producing Deep House, Pop, R&B, Trap, Dancehall, Afro, and Moombahton music.

Having previously produced for numerous big names in the industry, Sherman will continue to grow as an artist/ music producer focusing on gaining more streams by releasing music on major labels.

Sherman’s constant dedication to challenging himself and rapid success makes him one to watch in the music industry. Given his massive achievements at such a young age, we can rest assured that even bigger and better things are to come in the future.