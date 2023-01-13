Sherman De Vries Seeks Ghanaian Collab On An Afro House Music Tune

St. Maarten music producer Sherman de Vries is on a talent hunt for a Ghanaian artiste to be featured on his project.

With a career spanning his production and music collaboration with artists signed to labels such as Universal Music Group, Spinnin’ Records, Sony Music, and Ultra Music, he has accomplished his success over the years. His notoriety with sound modulations is fascinating and is a major addition to the collective scope of electronic musical modules.

Working hard from a young age to further his musical career, de Vries has gone from strength to strength in the industry and at just 32 years old has completed successful projects with some of the biggest names in the music business including Juicy J, Remy Ma, Mavado, Beenie Man, Beenie Man, Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul and many more.

Sherman de Vries has nurtured upcoming artists, mixing and mastering their new sounds and forming his own independent record label, IMMG (Ice Music Media Group).

In 2020 Sherman decided to take his career further by getting more recognition as an artist that dives more into Deep House music. This has been a major success in just 2 years Sherman achieved over 44 million Spotify streams. With such success and great music Sherman de Vries was able to release his records on amazing labels such as Loudkult Music, Soave Music, Storm Music, Deep Universe Records, Magic Records, Enforce Records, Onze Music Germany, and Future House Cloud. His songs have gained media attention on different digital platforms, popular blogs, and major radio air plays.

Details of the next collab are yet to be announced.

