Shexy Ayoz invites the ladies to the dance floor with new banger ‘Balance It’

The vibrant new song from Shexy Ayoz is one of the hot new songs to keep on rotation this month.

‘Balance It’ reveals its uniqueness in just thirty seconds. The opening rhythm that builds up to the sleek vocals of Shexy Ayoz is outright engrossing. It paints the image of a timeless Afobeats song whose effervescent melody will grab the attention of anyone almost immediately. This pull, coupled with the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s preferred language, lends some familiarity to ‘Balance It.’ So much so its enticingly delivered refrain: Balance it, balance it/I submit, I submit.. Balance it, balance it/Anoti for body yeh, will get listeners humming along nonstop.

In the words of Shexy Ayoz: “Balance It is an invitation to the dance floor. I want the ladies to rock to this banger all night every weekend because this is the next big jam out there”. There is a lot of sexual tension and energy locked in the singer’s vocals as they effortlessly work their way into ears to recount scenes from what comes off as an intimate encounter.

Since registering his arrival with 2020’s ‘Cinderella’, Shexy Ayoz has occasionally showcased his ability to create catchy songs. Shortly after doing wonders with his first song, the Afrobeats sensation rose to the occasion in 2021 and shared his first extended play, the 6-track “New Vibez” to establish his brand. The following year, the singer won over fans again with the sizzling ‘Jojo’ featuring fellow compatriot, Blaqbonez.

Stream or download ‘Balance It’ across all major digital platforms here: https://fanlink.to/ShexyAyozBalanceIt