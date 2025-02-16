Shiatse Sports Promotions Revives Boxing Events in April After Election Hiatus

After a months-long pause tied to Ghana’s 2024 general elections, Shiatse Sports Promotions is set to reignite the boxing scene with a high-profile event at Bukom Boxing Arena on April 19.

The return marks a resurgence for the promotion company, whose CEO, Hon. Nii Okai Laryea, temporarily stepped back from sports to campaign for former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview, Laryea confirmed the April event would blend sports and entertainment, spotlighting rising talent and seasoned fighters. “The people of Ga Mashie [Ashiedu Keteke] live and breathe boxing. If this is what brings them joy, we must support it,” he said, praising the community’s dedication to the sport during his political hiatus.

The lineup promises fireworks, headlined by newly signed lightweight contender Bernard “Kenya” Abbey, who will face a yet-to-be-named opponent. Augustus Dodoo, Shiatse’s director of boxing, teased a “mouthwatering” card featuring rising stars like Mustapha Kamoko and Aziz Quartey, alongside a grudge match between Seidu Yussif and Abbey. The bouts will be broadcast live on television and social media, broadening access for fans nationwide.

Laryea urged supporters to “start saving” for tickets, vowing a “super” entertainment package to complement the fights. He also called for decorum among spectators to attract corporate sponsors. “We need fans to comport themselves—disorder scares investors,” he cautioned, while taking a veiled swipe at the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) over past disputes. “Interference in bout verdicts must stop. Fair play is non-negotiable.”

The event’s revival underscores boxing’s cultural stronghold in Bukom, a coastal Accra neighborhood renowned for producing world-class fighters. Yet, it also highlights the delicate balance between sports and politics in Ghana. Laryea’s dual role as a promoter and political operative has drawn scrutiny in the past, with critics questioning whether electoral campaigns distract from sustaining athletic development.

For local boxers, the April card represents a critical platform. Young talents like Kamoko, son of legendary Ghanaian boxer Braimah “Bukom Banku” Kamoko, aim to carve their own legacies, while veterans like Abbey seek redemption after recent setbacks.

As anticipation builds, stakeholders are watching closely. Will Shiatse’s return reinvigorate grassroots boxing, or will familiar challenges—funding gaps, administrative disputes, and fan conduct—dampen the hype? For now, the promotion’s comeback signals hope. “Boxing isn’t just a sport here; it’s our heartbeat,” said Dodoo. “April 19 will remind everyone why.”

The event’s success could set the tone for Ghana’s boxing revival—or expose cracks in a system yearning for sustained investment and trust. Either way, the bell is about to ring.