Shika Mckorley Donates Water To Under 12 Tennis Tournament

Naa Shika McKorley, daughter of business mogul Daniel McKorley and member of the Ghana National Tennis Team, has Shika McKorley donated water to under 12 tennis tournament.

Naa Shika McKorley who has won the Best Female Tennis Player Award at the 46th Edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), presented packs of bottled water to support the ongoing tournament.

According to her, she decided to donate water to help refresh the players who will be taking part in the tournament.

Naa Shika McKorley has swept several enviable awards in the women category of Tenis including the 2021Sports Woman of The Year 2021 at the Ghana Women’s Award (GOWA Awards).