SHIMEI Star Influential Awards celebrates trailblazers in gender equality and empowerment

The inaugural IWD Include Conference hosted the maiden SHIMEI Star Influential Awards, powered by @shimeisolutions, recognizing individuals and organizations championing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

With over 19 years of experience in customer relations, training, and life coaching, Samantha Wuta-Ofei (LadySam) has been at the forefront of empowering professional women. Six years ago, she launched a platform that has since provided women with opportunities to lead, inspire, and create impact through empowerment conferences.

The SHIMEI Star Influential Awards is an annual initiative that acknowledges leaders driving social change. This year’s edition also saw a GHS 3,185 donation made to the Teshie Children’s Home, founded by Janet Anyeley Parker, who received the Woman of the Year Award. Host LadySam personally presented the cheque, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community impact.

2025 SHIMEI Star Influential Award Winners:

– Inspirational Youth Award – Nakeeyat

– Sustainability Award – Telecel Ghana Foundation

– Woman of the Year – Janet Anyeley Parker

– Man of the Year – Akwasi Agyeman

– Community Leader Award – Oscar David Akaba-Norvixoxo

– CEO Award – Ernest Boateng

The awards celebrated excellence, leadership, and dedication in various sectors, highlighting the power of collective action in fostering an inclusive future.