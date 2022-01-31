Shincheonji church of Jesus leader Man-hee Lee lectures African press on ‘parables of secrets of heaven’

The founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, Mr. Lee Man-hee has revealed that “the secrets of Heaven is recorded in the parables in the Bible”.

He challenged anyone who doubts his revelation to come to terms with the teachings and discover the true understanding of the Bible by copiously reading its scriptures while seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit to be enlightened.

Mr. Lee who also doubles as the Chairman of the Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) disclosed this while addressing a massive virtual meeting dubbed: “Africa Press Conference of Shincheonji Church: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings”.

The fact-finding cum thought-provoking presser staged on Friday, January 28, 2022, which convened over 300 journalists and clergies via zoom from across the African continent was equally graced by the likes of Michael Noel, Editor of Star TV, Parousia Makanza, a Congolese reporter, and the Founder cum Executive Director of the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Joseph Wemakor and Emmanuel Bonsu (volunteer at HRRG).

‘Chairman Lee’ as his affectionately called who was the main speaker of the occasion provoked the thoughts of the truth seeking audience who are hooked on to the church zoom platform for hours, unleashed myriad of biblical truths with clear teachings and explanations to evoke a deeper understanding of the Holy Scriptures.

His profound teachings were mainly focused on the event theme: “Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings”, which attracted questions from the participants particularly ‘voracious journalists’ who are seeking to know more about the church including the biblical ‘doomsday prophecies’ encapsulated in the Book of the Revelation.

While proclaiming his love for all Africans and the entire African continent for their dedication and demonstration of true faith in worship towards God, he charged journalists to always endeavor to help propagate the secrets of the kingdom of God as well as the fulfilments of the prophecies foretold in the book of revelations in the Bible.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Born Again Churches disclosed that his greatest wish is to see all and sundry visit the Shincheonji Church of Jesus to study the word of God so as to be enlightened and empowered.

Daisyman Goniwe, a participant from the Independent Methodist Church in South Africa said: “I have never encountered the word of God before, I have only learned from Shincheonji”, indicating the significant role the Shincheonji Church of Jesus played in his life.

The event was initiated by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony upon the request of some African journalists and pastors in an attempt to familiarize themselves with the testimonies claimed by the Church.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony has signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) with over 1,200 pastors and seminaries across the world with 235 of the MOUs were signed in 16 African countries.

Its flagship program “the Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings” is an annual program that is broadcasted on the church’s YouTube channel twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Shincheonji YouTube Channel airs the program in 24 different languages to ensure their message gets across to everyone anywhere in the world.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, commonly known as Shincheonji Church of Jesus or simply Shincheonji, is a denomination of Christian new religious movement established in South Korea by Lee Man-hee.

Source: Joseph Wemakor|Emmanuel Bonsu