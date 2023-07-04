Shining a Spotlight on Sustainable Champions: The African Youth for Sustainable Development Awards Night 2023

On the 30th of June 2023, My Royal Hostels’ Conference Hall became the venue for an extraordinary event: the Awards Night of the Sustainable Development Excellence Awards organized by African Youth for Sustainable Development. This highly anticipated gathering brought together individuals, organizations, and projects dedicated to making a positive impact on sustainable development in Africa.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by Samuel Apeti, the Director of African Youth for Sustainable Development. Apeti expressed his gratitude for the participants’ commitment to sustainable development and set the stage for an inspiring and memorable night.

Dr. Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, Assistant Commissioner and Head of Audit at the Large Taxpayers Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority, assumed the role of Chairman for the event and delivered an acceptance message. Dr. Yamborigya highlighted the importance of acknowledging and honoring those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to sustainable development.

The guest speaker for the evening was Lawyer William Agbevitor, Head of the Legal Department at the Food and Drug Authority. In his speech, Lawyer Agbevitor emphasized the need for innovative solutions, collaboration, and collective responsibility among all stakeholders in shaping a sustainable future for Africa.

Following the speeches, Lawyer William Agbevitor, Dr. Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, Samuel Apeti, and other notable guests took the stage to present awards and certificates to the deserving winners in various categories.

The Sustainable Development Excellence Awards 2023 recognized exceptional individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to sustainable development. Among the winners were Yaqub Abdul Wahab, who received the Excellence SRC Executive of the Year award, and Salifu Iddriss, named the Excellence SRC President of the Year. Abdulai Chimsi Ghafaru was celebrated as the Rising Star of the Year, while Elicot Nana Kweku Okyere claimed the title of Excellence Blogger of the Year.

The awards continued as Atsu Kwame Archimedes was honored as the Excellence Teacher of the Year, and Dr. Yaw Twum emerged as the Excellence CEO of the Year. The Cape Coast Youth Development Association received the Excellence Environmental Award, while Habib Ikililu was recognized as the Excellence Sports Personality of the Year.

Careen Lamptey was hailed as the Excellent Fashion Icon of the Year, and Owusu Sekyere earned the title of Excellent in Literary and Arts. Abdullah Chimsi Ghafaru received the award for Excellent in Governance, and Bless Akwasi Eyram Mensah was acknowledged as the Excellent in Leadership awardee. Garaba Murtala Labaran was honored as the Excellence Public Servant of the Year, and Awoonor Elijah Wupe was celebrated as the Excellence Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Cape Coast Youth Development Association received an additional accolade as the Excellence NGO of the Year. Hon. Stephen Doffoe Forson was granted the Excellence Special Award, while Nura Mohammed and Fred Bilgate were recognized as the Excellence Female and Male Personalities of the Year, respectively.

The awards extended to distinguished guests as well. Obuobia Darko-Opoku received the Excellence Philanthropist award, and Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu was recognized for his Excellence in Politics and Humanitarian efforts. Hon. Jennifer Dede Adjabeng was honored as the Excellence Municipal Chief Executive and Change Maker, while Palgrave Boakye-Danquah received the award for Excellence Communicator in Governance. Amos Onyango and Dr. Mercy Kalekye were applauded for their Excellence in Youth Empowerment and Social Entrepreneurship and Excellence in Youth Empowerment and Cultural Advocacy, respectively. Bernard A. Mornah was acknowledged for his Excellence in Public Service and Leadership.

An exceptional honor, the Excellence in Global Green Champion award, was presented to Amb. Smily Mukta Ghoshal for her remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability.

The climax of the night arrived with the announcement of the overall winner of the Sustainable Development Excellence Awards – 2023. Elicot Nana Kweku Okyere was awarded this prestigious title, accompanied by a cash prize of $250.00. Okyere’s exceptional achievements and dedication to sustainable development served as an inspiration to all present.

Between the award presentations, the audience was treated to an entertainment interlude featuring captivating performances. The lineup included the mesmerizing acts of Magical Fortress, the poetic talent of Smart De-Poet, and the musical performances by Ostinato Boy, Scar Zero, Top Shella and Kilinjoes.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Inusah Abdul Latif, the Coordinator of the Sustainable Development Excellence Awards – 2023. Short closing remarks were also shared by Lawyer William Agbevitor, Dr. Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, and Bernard A. Mornah, expressing their appreciation for the exceptional achievements showcased throughout the evening.

Bernice Kumi skillfully led the event as the Master of Ceremonies, ensuring a smooth and engaging flow from start to finish.

The Awards Night of the Sustainable Development Excellence Awards by African Youth for Sustainable Development served as a momentous occasion to celebrate and honor those driving sustainable development in Africa. It showcased the immense potential and dedication of the African youth in shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for all.

By Stephen Boakye