Shining Stars Foundation builds three-unit classroom block for Yumba Special School

Shining Stars Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has built and handed over a three-unit classroom block to the Yumba Special School in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The facility, which is furnished with mono desks and ceiling fans in all the classrooms, is to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the School.

Reverend Dr Cynthia Paintsil, Director of Shining Stars Foundation, speaking at the commissioning of the facility, said the gesture formed part of planned actions to make education attractive and enjoyable to children who needed special care in the teaching and learning process.

She said the move was also in response to an appeal made by the School authorities to her organisation to support them to reduce the problem of overcrowding of students in the existing classrooms.

“We are happy to come to the aid of these children who actually need special treatment to keep their interests in education so they can become beneficial to their communities and the country as whole, devoid of their physical conditions”, Reverend Dr Paintsil said.

She said “Children with disability should not be neglected, instead they should be given the best opportunities to develop their potentials by way of providing them with appropriate education and related specialized services”.

Mr Ephraim Tutu-Brempong, Headteacher of Yumba Special School, expressed gratitude to Shining Stars Foundation for aiding the school with the facility, and said it would enhance teaching and learning.

He appealed to other institutions to emulate the effort of the NGO and support the school with other needs such as the provision of a mechanized borehole and water storage facilities among others.

Meanwhile, Shining Stars Foundation also donated assorted items including 20 wheelchairs, a bag of rice, gari, sugar, a box of tomato paste and a gallon of cooking oil to the school.

The NGO had over the years, supported the Yumba Special School in diverse ways including; organising a health screening exercise for the students and staff and a sensitization workshop for the parents in the school.