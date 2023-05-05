Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana mark 30th anniversary

The Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG) has celebrated its 30 years of existence with a promise to continue to be the mouthpiece of shipping lines operating in Ghana.

The theme for the celebration was “Celebrating 30 Years of Collaboration: The SOAAG Story.”

Madam Perpetual Osei-Bonsu, the Executive Secretary of SOAAG, said in an address that her outfit would continue to play its pivotal role in providing a unified voice for its members.

She said SOAAG, which came into existence in April 1993, currently had 17 vibrant companies that operated in the shipping industry.

She said over the last three decades, their members made significant contributions to Ghana’s maritime business and excelled in their role as the bedrock of the country’s international trade.

The Executive Secretary noted that the operations of its members over the years had been highly impactful to the local economy as they created employment opportunities for many people and helped in the country’s revenue drive through the payment of taxes.

She said it was worth noting that SOAAG members played a predominant role in the conduct of international business and gave the assurance that, as responsible and forward-looking businesses, shipping lines and agents would continue to play their part as partners in the growth of Ghana’s maritime industry.

Madam Osei-Bonsu, said “Nevertheless, we wish to acknowledge that we have been able to sail through some very tough and nerve-wracking negotiations within the industry, sometimes even to the point of being acrimonious.”

Mr. Adam Imoru Ayarna, an Executive Member of SOAAG, said the Association had resolved to rely on effective dialogue to arrive at solutions with stakeholders, and encouraged stakeholders to be committed to such dialogues and negotiations.