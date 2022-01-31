Shippers’ Authority builds freight park to ease congestion on Elubo roads

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority has constructed an ultra modern freight park at Elubo in the Western Region to ease both human and vehicular congestion.

The freight park, would provide adequate and secured parking space and enhance the safety of motorists within the enclave.

The freight park can house 40 trucks bound for transit trade and other logistics operators along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.

Ms Stella Wilson, Chairperson of the GSA Board during the official commissioning of the Park said, despite the pandemic, high volumes of cargo continued to be moved across West Africa.

Last year alone, 2,718 haulage trucks plied the corridor.

She said, there was, therefore, high expectation that more trade volumes would be moved across the borders of the continent with the introduction of the Continental Free Trade.

Ms Wilson described the facility as timely especially in the wake of the call for more intra Africa trade.

The Park, sits on two acre-land, has 20 places of convenience, 20 washrooms, dormitories, a mosque, and a church for users of the facility.

Ms Louisa Iris Arde, the Jomoro Municipal Chief Executive lauded the collaboration between the Assembly and the Shippers Authority to see the dream come through.