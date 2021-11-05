Shippers’ Authority hint at regional standardization of port charges 

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has hinted at moves to standardize ports charges in the sub-region.

The move, according to the Authority, is part of efforts to streamline port charges for the benefit of shippers in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ms Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, said this when a 15-member delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, paid a courtesy call on the GSA in Accra.

The visit was for the delegation to familiarize itself with the operation of the Authority and pick up lessons to improve upon customs services in Nigeria.

Ms Bismarck said a recent trip by the GSA to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Committee of Experts on Transport Costs held in Abuja was meant to streamline port charges in the sub-region.

“The expert body made up of sector players have been tasked to come up with a framework to guide operations at the port. The hope is to have some uniformity in port charges in the sub-region to spur regional economic growth,” Ms Bismarck said.

She reiterated the economic role Ghana and Nigeria played in the sub-region and mentioned various collaborations between the two countries in the shipping and logistics sector, which have helped improve service delivery at the ports.

She encouraged the Nigerian Customs Officers to put in their best to promote Intra Africa Trade through AfCFTA.

A presentation was made on the operations of the GSA and its contribution to improving shipping and logistics services in Ghana.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Suspense Regimes at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Emmanuel Ohene was introduced to Ms Bismarck.

The 15-member delegation was made up of the Comptroller of Customs, Olatunji Aremu, the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies for the Staff College, three members of the Directing Staff, 10 students and a member of the administrative staff.