Shippers in Greater Accra gear up for Health Walk on March 4

The second edition of the Annual Health Walk for exporters and importers initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Shipper Committee (GASC) of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) is slated for Saturday, March 4.

The Health Walk would commence at Ayi-Mensah to Peduase on the Accra-Aburi road and back, a statement by the GASC made available to the Ghana News Agency Tema Sports Team stated.

According to the statement the newly registered Shippers in the Greater Accra Region are also set to participate in the health walk as part of its activities to improve the health of members and also facilitate networking amongst members.

According to the statement, the new body expressed their delight at the initiative and affirmed their commitment to participate in the health walk.

The group stated during the GSA’s routine visits to shippers including Benkotek Group, exporters of Agric inputs who are located at Weija; Blumax Ventures based at Mallam, exporters of processed foods; Palance Aluminium Systems Limited at Lapaz, who import raw materials for the production of roofing sheets and aluminium products, as well as Awoshie based I&C Shipping and Logistics, importers of general goods from China.

The visit was to inquire about the challenges they face in their operations, notify the shippers of the first Greater Accra Regional Shipper Committee Meeting slated for Wednesday, March 15th, 2023.

A Senior Officer of the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department of GSA, Mrs. Rhodalyn Djanitey used the opportunity to explain the benefits of registering as a shipper with the GSA as well as the mandate of the GSA to the shippers.