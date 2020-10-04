The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has organised a workshop to sensitise shippers in the Volta Region on how to do genuine online business transactions.



The event was held on 17th September,2020 in Aflao for members of the Volta Regional Shipper Committee (VRSC) during its third quarter meeting.

A resource person from the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Aflao Branch, Mr. Francis Kpogo spoke on the topic: “Detect and Avoid Fraud in online Shipping Transactions: What Importers and Exporters must know.”

He sensitised the shippers on how to detect and avoid fraudulent online transactions and its effects on their businesses. The shippers were also taken through a case study of three most common freight forwarding frauds.

Mr. Kpogo urged the participants to remain vigilant and prioritise their security in online trading in order to effectively reduce the risk of fraud.

In a related development, the Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah swore in a seven-member Executive Committee and three Sub-Committee Chairpersons of the VRSC to steer the activities of the Committee for the next two years.

She challenged the new leadership to make the VRSC more vibrant to protect and promote the interest of shippers in the Volta Region.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Michael Adoboe thanked the GSA and members of the VRSC for the confidence reposed in them. He intimated the team’s commitment and determination to carry on the task from the past executives to promote the activities of the GSA in the region.

The meeting was attended by importers, exporters and representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) such as the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD), Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Narcotics Control Commission (NACOB), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Port Health, freight forwarders, amongst others.

The VRSC is one of the 10 Regional Shipper Committees established by the GSA to bring together shippers, trade related agencies, service providers and other relevant stakeholders in the shipping and logistics industry to discuss pertinent issues affecting the industry for redress.