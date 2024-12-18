Shipping Lines Defend Legitimacy of Charges at Port, Call for Dialogue in Industry

Adam Imoru Ayarna, an Executive Member of the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG), has strongly defended the legitimacy of all charges imposed by shipping lines at the country’s ports, refuting claims by freight forwarders that they are imposing arbitrary fees.

This comes after a recent protest by freight forwarders who accused shipping lines of overcharging shippers.

In an interview with the B&FT following a media engagement in Tema, Mr. Ayarna explained that shipping lines operate with a customer-first approach and transparency. He emphasized that there are no illegal charges within the industry and invited anyone who believes otherwise to take the matter to court.

“There is no charge that is illegal. We are very open and encourage anyone who says anyone is doing anything illegal to take that company on or to take us to court,” he stated. He also stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving any misunderstandings or concerns within the shipping industry, advocating for roundtable discussions between stakeholders.

While addressing some of the misconceptions about the shipping process, Mr. Ayarna clarified issues surrounding exchange rates, cost-drivers at ports, demurrage fees, and the contract of carriage. He reassured stakeholders that shipping lines are committed to working 24/7, although he acknowledged recent challenges such as e-invoicing issues and system delays that have caused some disruptions. He urged shipping lines to communicate any such issues promptly to customers.

Mr. Ayarna also affirmed the association’s commitment to ensuring that all shipping lines comply with Ghanaian laws and international standards, upholding integrity across the industry.

Perpetual Osei-Bonsu, the Executive Secretary of SOAAG, echoed the need for public awareness and education on the operations of shipping lines. She highlighted the critical role that shipping lines play in the maritime industry and the Ghanaian economy, stressing that their continued efforts are essential to maintaining a vibrant logistics chain.

She also responded to the recent protests by freight forwarders, calling for a deeper investigation into the root causes of the concerns, and urged for constructive solutions to be found to resolve the issues.

SOAAG’s commitment to improving stakeholder relations and enhancing understanding of the shipping process is set to continue, with a focus on educating the importing and exporting communities to foster better collaboration and efficiency in the maritime sector.