Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to address 7th GITFiC conference

All is set for the much anticipated 7th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference at the Royal SENCHI Hotel and Resort come Friday and Saturday.

A statement signed by Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said delegations to the 7th GITFiC with full confirmation include; Zimbabwe, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso and several others.

It said Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will lead a delegation from her Ministry to the 7th Conference and give the Keynote Address on behalf of Ghana.

“ She is expected to lay emphasis on the Prospects of Africa’s Single Currency, Ghana and Africa’s Industrialization Agenda and the role the AfCFTA will play in these prospects”.

The 7th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference will see Key Stakeholders on the various subjects, gather to build a consensus and most importantly, turn talks into action.

The Conference will be known as the SENCHI Consensus on Africa’s Single Currency.