Shirley Tony Kum Grabs Place Among Ghana’s Top 2021 Women In PR

Vivo Energy Ghana’s Corporate Communications Manager, Shirley Tony Kum, has been named among Ghana’s Top 10 Women in Public Relations (PR) in the fifth edition of the Women in PR Ghana Ranking.

She has been recognized for this honour for the fourth time in a row among other PR minds in the industry.

The Women in PR Ghana ranking recognizes public relations professionals who demonstrate value, agility, and digital savviness to project their contribution to the industry and their respective companies.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said “Shirley is that light that keeps shining at all corners. The year 2021 has been another remarkable and impactful career journey for Shirley and her organization as reflected in their projects, campaigns, and recognitions.

“From driving her company’s National Road Safety Campaign dubbed ‘Stop, Think & Drive’ to launching the Vivo Energy Community Digital Literacy Project and International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations, we can appreciate the strategic role of the communications function at Vivo Energy Ghana. Her works also highlight several activities targeted at their employees, customers, communities, and other stakeholders.”

It said Shirley has led Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell Licensee) to win many awards and accolades, including being inducted into the Hall of Fame for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards in 2021, and their Stop, Think, & Drive Road Safety Campaign being adjudged winner of the Vivo Energy Group’s Reputation Award Category.

The statement said other recognitions won by her company include winning the Employee Communications Category of the 2020 SABRE Awards at the African Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference in September 2021 and being adjudged the Most Promising Organization in Learning and Development Practice at the 2021 HR Focus Awards.

“Shirley continues to shine her light as an all-around senior communications executive through mentorship and speaking engagements. Shirley has spoken at a number of events including the Today’s Woman Empowerment Summit, Africa Corporate Lounge, UKGCC Press Freedom Day roundtable event, and mentored a number of young professionals at the Agrihouse Foundation AG-STUD Africa Career Guidance and Mentorship Dialogue Boot camp, among others.”

It said in the year under review, Shirley was appointed a member of the Governing Council of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) and continues to serve as the Honorary Secretary of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana.

“Shirley has demonstrated a solid record of accomplishment of managing Vivo Energy Ghana’s reputation by demonstrating a deeper understanding of the synergy between the PR function and sales growth. With all these achievements and more in the year 2021, we are proud to name her as one of our top 10 women,” the recognition announcement stated.

Commenting on the award, Shirley congratulated her fellow Women in PR and said, “I am really humbled by this recognition and I thank God for this feat. I see this as a challenge to do more for our profession, organization, partners and the entire PR ecosystem that supports our growth.

Communications is an enabler for organisational growth and may this recognition inspire us to achieve business excellence whiles creating a shared value for our stakeholders including communities where we operate.”

She also commended the Women in PR Ghana Team and urged them to keep up the good work.