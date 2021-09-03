Shop Attendant in court for stealing

Christiana Mariga, a trader, has appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly misappropriating GHC45,370 belonging to her employer.

Christiana charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

However, Christiana has refunded GHC3,577.64 out of the amount.

The court presided over by her Honour Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted accused to bail in the sum of GHC60,000 with three sureties.

The court said the sureties must be known by the Police.

The matter has been adjourned to October 14 for mention.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo who held Chief Inspector Isaac Nyarko’s brief, said Madam Grace Badu Yeboah, the complainant, reside at Adenta.

Accused reside at Pantang in Accra.

Prosecution said the complainant has a beverage shop and accused is the attendant.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainant had been detecting periodic shortage of beverages for some months after she was employed in the year 2018.

The Prosecutor said in February this year, stock was taken and there were shortage of beverages and cash.

Prosecution said the shortage persisted, so the complainant hired a private auditor in April this year and it was detected that GHC45,370.64 had been misappropriated.

The Prosecutor said accused had refunded GHC3,577.64 and she promised to refund the rest but failed.