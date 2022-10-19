Shops in Sunyani are in business despite GUTA strike

Virtually all shops and stores in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital were opened on Wednesday, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) survey has revealed.

As the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) undertook a nationwide industrial action to protest what they described as deteriorating economic situation in the country, many shops in the capital remained open for buying and selling.

During a visit to the Sunyani Central Business District (CBD) around 1100 hours, some of the shop attendants told the GNA they were unaware about the GUTA’s industrial action to press on the government to address the depreciation of the cedi, high interest rates and inflation.



The strike is expected to end on Monday October 24.

Some of the shop attendants and owners sighted admitted they were members of GUTA, but added as at the close of work yesterday, nobody had notified them about the Association’s decision.

Describing the industrial action as justifiable, the traders told the GNA the “high cost of living in the country is unbearable.”

Patricia Owusu Afriyie, a shop owner said the rising cost of petroleum products, high inflation and depreciation of cedi had slowed down buying and selling and thereby affecting their daily sales.

She therefore called on the government to do something urgently, subsidize and reduce the prices of diesel and petrol to help lessen the economic burden and alleviate the plight of the people.

Linda Frimpong, another shop owner at the CBD expressed the hope that GUTA’s action would push the government to address the pressing concerns of traders, to boost their economic activities and improve their livelihoods.

The situation was, however, not different at the Nana Bosoma Central Market and the Sunyani Main Market as shops and stores at these markets were opened as well.