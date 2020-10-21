The Blood Donor Organizer at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Blood Bank Unit, Mr. Emmanuel Essien has appealed to churches, schools and other organizations to donate blood to the unit to avert its closure.

According to him, the insurgence of COVID-19 adversely affected blood stock of the unit, since they no longer received blood donors,thereby putting the lives of patients at risk.

In an interview with the GNA in Sekondi, Mr Essien explained that the shortage had hampered their supplies to the hospitals.

He said relatives of patients are now compelled to replace as soon as they received some from their stock.

He said in some cases patients were referred to other hospitals since the unit was unable to provide their blood group type.

Mr. Essien explained, that the bank averagely issued at 20 units of blood and at most 80 units of blood in a day depending on the daily emergency cases explaining that people were now afraid to donate blood for fear of contracting the Coronavirus.

He said the partial closure of Senior High schools and tertiary institutions in the Region affected their source of blood supplies.”Though some of the schools have re-opened, Heads are not at ease with the idea of a blood donation exercise”, he pointed out.

He said voluntary blood donation exercises also stalled as volunteers were no longer willing to do so.

He said Companies that supported the donations with souvenirs and beverages were unable to assist due to the decline in their businesses.

Speaking on measures put in place to address the situation, the organizer said calls were made to voluntary donors explaining to them the necessary protocols that were in place to ensure their safety.

Mr Essien said as an immediate measure, the unit visited the Sekondi Naval Base and Takoradi Airforce units, where they got some units of blood.

He said routine sensitization programmes were underway in schools, churches, mosques and other corporate institutions to encourage them to donate blood and underscored the importance of blood donation.

He encouraged people to voluntarily donate blood to enable the unit have enough stock at the bank for emergency cases.

He also indicated that, “blood can’t be bought at the store or market, it is only through donation and we appreciate all donors”.

The Blood Donor Organizer appealed to people to voluntarily donate blood to the unit and managements of supermarkets such as First Samuel, You 84, Melcom, Lucky Bazaar, Banks, Book shops and other corporate institutions to support them in kind and financially to aid their activities.