Should a CEO Be Present on Social Media?

By Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah

In an ideal world, the answer would be a straightforward “yes” because of the obvious benefits that social media presence brings to both the organization and the CEO. However, several factors make an outright “yes” a little more complicated.

Let’s get this straight—your CEO is an individual first before being the CEO of your company. As an individual, they may have personal reservations about being on social media, depending on their personality and interests. The reverse is also true; some CEOs are naturally inclined toward social media, while others have no interest in it at all.

While some CEOs seamlessly embrace social media, others see no value in it and won’t make time for it, regardless of the support they receive.

From my experience managing C-suite brands, personality and ideology play a huge role in determining a CEO’s stance on social media. Some CEOs already browse social media in their spare time and may even prefer co-managing their accounts. Others, however, want no involvement at all. The farthest this latter group will go is setting up an account—perhaps with a name, profile picture, and sometimes no banner on platforms like LinkedIn—but with zero engagement.

The truth is, regardless of which category your CEO falls into, they can still receive support. However, the level of support largely depends on your company’s social media policy.

Should CEOs Be Forced to Be on Social Media?

I have always maintained that employees should never be forced to be on social media, and companies should not impose this on their staff. However, if employees—including the CEO—choose to align with the company’s brand on social media (especially on platforms like LinkedIn), there must be clear guidelines to ensure mutual respect between the corporate and personal brands.

A CEO is an employee whose personal brand is tied to the corporate brand. It would be ideal for them to have an online presence, but they are also individuals whose privacy must be respected.

So, Should a CEO Be on Social Media?

The decision should be the CEO’s, not the company’s. It shouldn’t be a mandate simply because they hold the title of CEO. Instead, it should be a mutual understanding between the CEO and the company—one based on clarity about the value their presence will bring to both their personal brand and the corporate brand.

What If Our CEO Doesn’t See the Value, But We Do?

If your CEO doesn’t see the value of social media but you—as the communications lead or the person in charge—do, here’s what you can do:

Listen and Understand – Take time to understand their concerns about social media. There may be misconceptions that need to be cleared or even fears that must be allayed. Listen to understand, not to justify your stance. Provide Factual Information – Address their concerns with data and insights without making them feel pressured. Show them the value and importance of having a digital footprint. Show Successful Examples – Share case studies of other CEOs successfully leveraging social media to build thought leadership and mentor young professionals through their content. Highlight Thought Leadership Benefits – Demonstrate how their presence can enhance their personal brand beyond their current role. Platforms like LinkedIn support thought leadership building, while X (Twitter) and YouTube can be used to provide guidance to aspiring professionals. Align Content Strategy with Their Identity – Develop a content strategy that reflects their personality, values, and the impact they drive within the company. Let Them Choose Their Platform – Explain the different social media platforms and allow them to select the one they feel most comfortable with. Sustainability is key—if they choose willingly, they’re more likely to stay active. Offer Social Media Support – Have your social media team assist with content creation and management. Remember, they don’t have a lot of time on their hands. Encourage Basic Understanding – Since they won’t always have the communications team’s support, help them develop an interest in and basic literacy of social media. Ensure Active Engagement – If you post on their behalf, also engage on their behalf. A dormant account sends a negative signal. Prioritize Security – Implement security measures to protect their accounts. For example, verify their profiles on platforms like X (Twitter), Facebook, or Instagram, and apply privacy settings on LinkedIn. Provide Regular Feedback – Share insights on how their social media presence is impacting their personal and corporate brand. This will serve as motivation.

If a CEO Enjoys Social Media, How Can I Support Them?

If your CEO is already active and enjoys engaging on social media, your role is to provide strategic guidance:

Develop a Content Strategy – Align their content with their interests and objectives for being visible on social media. The strategy can include experience-sharing posts, expert advice, personal and company milestones, appearances at speaking engagements, and industry events. Support Platform Management – Offer assistance in managing their accounts efficiently. Remember, they are the face of your brand, so give their presence as much attention as you do the corporate brand. Provide Regular Feedback – Share insights on how their social media presence is impacting their personal and corporate brand. Encourage Meaningful Engagement – Help them interact with clients and stakeholders. If they’re active but lack strategic engagement, it can negatively affect the corporate brand.

Managing a C-Suite Executive’s Social Media Presence

Handling a C-suite executive’s social media presence requires careful planning and thought. While having a CEO online can be beneficial, forcing them onto social media isn’t the right approach.

However, even if they choose not to be present, I strongly advise including them in your company’s social media monitoring. This ensures:

You receive alerts whenever they are mentioned online.

You can periodically check for impersonation attempts or fake accounts in their name.

Ultimately, a CEO or senior manager’s social media presence should be a well-considered decision—not an obligation. It’s great for them to have a presence, but it should be based on mutual understanding and consensus-building.

About the Author: Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah is a Communications Strategist and Digital Financial Services Professional. She is passionate about the role of communication in driving digital transformation, financial inclusion, digital payments, and fintech growth across Africa. Eunice frequently writes on topics related to how Fintech Companies can leverage communication to drive inclusion and adoption, payment system interoperability, digital financial inclusion and literacy.