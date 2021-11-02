Should The Anti LGBTQIA+ Bill Be Passed?

Before we begin with this talk I want to say that I believe that SEX is a choice but SEXUAL ORIENTATION isn’t; You chose to have sex and who to have it with but not whom you are attracted to. Sexual Orientation just like the shape of your nose, the colour of your eyes and skin, your height, the side of your brain you use more; is you and makes part of you from birth, sexuality isn’t such that one could wake up and choose days to be straight and days to be queer… with this being said; I believe this bill is unnecessary, inhumane and uncalled for.

As Ghanaians, we pride ourselves as accommodating and peaceful people but Ghana is a country that already criminalizes homosexual acts, over the years we have witnessed numerous attacks on queer people without any justice found; some not reported for fear of safety. Just recently in the news, a group of guys broke into a house to rape a couple of girls, in their defence and I quote ‘’ we suspected that these girls are lesbians so we raped them to kick the ‘’Homosexual’’ spirit out of them’’. I fear with this bill being pass will act as an endorsement and motivation for crime against innocent persons of the LGBTQIA+ community; passing a bill that hinders on the unhazardous belief and practices of a minority group is discrimination and hateful and not a bill to be proud of.

Secondly, the bill makes it impossible for me; a human Right and Social activist to have this conversation with you, according to the bill me sharing my sympathetic and tolerable views on how to treat each other, is me talking about queer people in a positive light; which according to the bill means I’m recruiting you and giving you the proper skills and equipment to become the best queer person you can be, so I’m to be jailed for 3 to 6 year or pay a fine or go to conversion therapy; which goes against my freedom as Press, freedom of association and my freedom of speech.

Many will argue homosexuality is immoral, unnatural and against our cultural and traditional believes but I say we both know none of us are biblically and morally sanctified enough to be the ‘’picker pointers’’ on who makes it to heaven and what is morally right and wrong, we all have our skeletons; loving your brother as thyself is the Christian way and when I say I’m happy, you should be happy for me and not want to change me to make you happy and on tradition and culture; we are the tradition and the culture, we make the tradition and culture so when a part of us is struggling on this cultural and traditional norms we make adjustment just like trokosi system, female genital mutilation. In the end the people make the culture; the culture doesn’t make the people.

Conversion therapy, as a person who has my own mental health struggles and know how difficult it is to want your body to work in a way it’s not made to, having to go through suicidal thoughts and attempts and homicidal thoughts is something I will never wish on anybody; wanting to change somebody from the state he or she deem fit and believe it is in his nature just to make you comfortable around him is the real crime and the real evil.

Moreover, the thought of you thinking somebody expressing their sexual orientation in front of you will make you them is a bit redundant; it is like telling me to stop listening to reggae because it will make me smoke. Sexuality isn’t contagious because if it was nobody will be queer, we’ve been thought our whole life that heterosexuality is the goal but queer people still exist, that shows how natural and individualistic it is. Paedophilia isn’t homosexuality, an adult person choosing to abuse a child is not equal to two consenting adult relating in their own private intimacy; my sister being raped at age 8 by our grandfather isn’t homosexuality, its paedophilia.

Lastly before I leave you, I woke up this morning and with my influence and power, and also my prejudice and privilege; wrote a Bill to be put in front of Parliament on why being a Voltarian should be criminalized; I grew up knowing Voltarians are vulgar, evil traditionalist and some go as far as eating fellow human beings; so with this being said, you should be arrested and put behind bars for 3 to 7 years or fined or put in conversion therapy to change you from ‘’Voltariness’’ to Ashanti, if you are caught being a Voltarian… if this sounds silly to you, that’s how the bill sounds to every queer person; and if you found it okay, you are the problem and you need help.

Source: Kennedy Avei