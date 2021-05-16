The Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God (AG) Church in Bolgatanga, Reverend Dominic Ziba has called for support for widows, orphans and the less privileged in society.

He said it was the duty of the Church and Christians to support and protect the rights of widows and the less privileged in fulfilment of the scriptures.

“As a church, we have seen in the scriptures that worship does not end just in the building. It has to bring joy, peace and smiles to people,” Reverend Ziba told journalists after presenting food items on behalf of the church to widows and orphans across 14 selected electoral areas in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The items, which included; 70 bags of rice, two bags of maize and gallons of cooking oil, were distributed to five widows each drawn from the 14 electoral areas.

The areas are; Bolga Soe, Zaare East and West, Bukere, Tanzui, Atulbabisi, Yikene, Daweo/Pobaga, Tindonmolgo, Daporitindongo, Agumbiisi, Tindonsoe, Zongo and Tindonsobligo.

Reverend Ziba, who is also the Upper East Regional Superintendent for Zone ‘A’ of the AG Church, said the gesture was part of activities to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Church.

“We felt that we should announce this good work of Jehovah by giving some support to widows in town. We are surrounded by about 14 electoral areas and decided to select five widows from all areas for honour.

“We are doing this based on James Chapter 1:27, where it is said that true religion, pure worship of Jehovah is to visit orphans and widows, and we think that we should be able to demonstrate this love of Christ to everyone out there,” Reverend Ziba said.

He said as part of the Anniversary celebrations, the Church had also constructed a Temple for worship, which would be dedicated to mark its Anniversary celebrations.

On behalf of the widows, Mr Francis Asaare Akolbila, the Assembly Member for the Yikene Electoral Area, thanked leadership of the Church for the support, and said it would be of immense help to the widows across the electoral areas.

Mr Isman Ayariga, a representative from the Mama Lardi Children’s Home, also in appreciation of the gesture, said the donation was great to them, adding that even though the work of Jesus Christ on earth was short, His ministry centred on the vulnerable people.

He noted that with the short period Christ spent on earth, He achieved a lot, adding that the AG Church within its 10 years of existence had achieved so much and extended its support to the less privileged.

The Church had over the years made donations to health facilities, especially at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and made similar donations of food and non-food items to vulnerable groups across the Upper East Region.