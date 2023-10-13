Showdownism is the vibe of truth!!!

Like Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry Rawlings and Nana Addo Showmen, strong people don’t run away from truth. But with faith, strength and courage, they speak the truth to help the weak, the needy and to save the lives of the poor.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Showdownist is fearless and courageous to promote truth in Ghana politics, and as an Apostle and President of truth, truth and integrity will be the hallmark in his term.

The man of God we need to rule this country is the Showdownist Kennedy Ohene Agyapong: a very unusual person in wisdom and knowledge, not just with exceptional qualities or abilities.

He is an outstanding example particularly profitable to our generation and Ghana because his words and actions are amazing and unusual, especially one out of the ordinary course in nature.

No wonder, all those who associate with him are seen as men of industrial disciplines. Like Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, they are serious, smart, strong, genuine and great with respect to *Showdownism*.

Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey