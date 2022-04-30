Showmax enable streaming with less data

African streaming service Showmax is giving its subscribers even more control over how much data they use, with the addition of a Max Data Saving mode that uses just 50MB per hour.

This is currently available within the iOS mobile version of the Showmax app and will be rolled out to Android app users soon.

This follows the earlier introduction of Low and Data Savings modes, which use up to 300MB and 100MB per hour respectively. In comparison, the Maximum Quality setting, which gives you the best possible picture, uses up to 1.4GB per hour.

“Showmax is designed for Africa: a mobile-first continent where the cost of data remains a barrier to streaming,” says Barry Dubovsky, chief operating officer, MultiChoice Connected Video. “Showmax was the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and the first to launch a mobile-only plan, so we want to keep tailor-making Showmax for African realities.”

To toggle your data modes, go to Settings – App Preferences in your iOS mobile Showmax app, and set the video quality for both Wi-Fi and cellular. Alternatively, after you press play, click the Video Quality wheel icon below the video to set the quality that is best for you.

Both Showmax and Showmax Pro are available on mobile-only plans, viewable on a single mobile device, for just Ksh 300 per month for Showmax Mobile and Ksh 1050 per month for Showmax Pro Mobile.

What sets Showmax apart is a unique combination of African Originals and hit local shows, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. Showmax Pro adds music, news and live sport from SuperSport.

Upcoming May highlights include two of Rotten Tomatoes’ most anticipated series of 2022 – The Girl from Plainville and Women of the Movement – and S2 of the hit HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones, hailed as “the funniest one currently on air”​​ by Slate. For everything coming to Showmax in May.