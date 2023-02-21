Showmax expands investment in Ghana with new series The Billionaire’s Wife

African streaming service Showmax has announced its next Original title in Ghana, The Billionaire’s Wife, a 10-part drama series that will be released on the platform from 2 March 2023.

The Billionaire’s Wife follows Adepa, a 19-year-old from the slums of Ashaiman who marries an old billionaire with the aim of turning her fortunes around, only to find out that being a billionaire’s wife is the toughest thing she’s ever done.

The 45-minute episodes are set in the glamorous, chaotic, unpredictable and scandalous world of the rich and powerful in Accra. Adepa finds herself locked in an endless battle for survival, where backstabbers, schemers, and faceless enemies will stop at nothing to prove she is a fraud and a gold digger.

Newcomer Andriana Akua Amegbor stars as Adepa, with Kingsley Yamoah (Public Figure), alongside Roselyn Ngissah (Fix Us), Ken Fiati (The Storm), Pascaline Edwards (The Case Study), Selassie Ibrahim (Baby Palaver), Helen Lois (Terminus), Ophelia Walker (Dirty Laundry) and Godwin Kwesi Blay Ekra Jnr (Case Study), comedian Foster Romanus, and newcomer Florence Nana Ama Agyei.

The Billionaire’s Wife is directed and produced respectively by Ad-Visors duo Danny Adotey and Collins Amlalo, known for Akwaaba Magic’s hit drama Inside Out.

“This series was inspired by countless real-life stories of rich men taking young wives,” series producer Amlalo said. “While this in itself is not a new phenomenon, the rise of social media coupled with today’s culture which openly celebrates money-driven relationships is making them commonplace, forcing us to rethink our attitudes towards these relationships.”

The Billionaire’s Wife is the third Showmax Original in Ghana after the Shirley Frimpong-Manso drama ENO, which was among the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Ghana in 2022, and the docu-reality series My Perfect Funeral, about Ghana’s unique funeral practices.

“Across Africa, the appetite for local content is stronger than ever,” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice. “In Ghana, 7 out of 10 most-watched titles on Showmax in 2022 were local, among them, Showmax’s first Original drama ENO. We are excited to unveil The Billionaire’s Wife, another premium Original drama series that will captivate Ghanaian viewers and push the Ghanaian television industry to greater heights.”

Watch The Billionaire’s Wife exclusively on Showmax from 2 March 2023, with new episodes on Mondays.

