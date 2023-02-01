Showmax launches new 2-for-1 deal

Showmax has announced a new 2-for-1 deal for loyal customers and new streamers curious to get access to the biggest and best selection of first and exclusive local drama and reality, as well the newest and most talked about international programming. From 1 February 2023, subscribers who pay for one month of Showmax will receive a second month at no extra cost. This deal applies to Showmax and Showmax Mobile plans and is available to new and returning subscribers.

This deal comes as Showmax releases new seasons of some of its most popular Original series across Africa, including Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban, the luxury reality series following some of eThekwini’s biggest socialites, and Season 2 of the popular Kenyan drama series Single Kiasi which follows three women as they navigate the ups and downs of relationships and careers in Nairobi; and ongoing Originals like Ghanaian docu-reality series My

Perfect Funeral, the new Nigerian telenovela Wura, plus the upcoming reality series The Real Housewives of Abuja which premieres on Showmax on 17 February 2023.

For your convenience, Showmax also makes it possible for viewers to download episodes to mobile devices to watch offline, including the smash-hit telenovela The Wife, or entire movies, like Top Gun: Maverick, which has just

been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

“We are making Showmax so people really can watch anytime, anywhere, at a great price. Plus, on Showmax, 1GB can last up to 10 hours on our lowest data setting,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of MultiChoice Connected Video. “This deal is our way of making world-class entertainment even more affordable and even more accessible

for streaming fans.”

Showmax’s stellar summer line-up includes the biggest series in the world right now, HBO’s The Last of Us, express from the US, as well as the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and The White Lotus: Sicily, named Best TV Series: Drama and Best Limited Series respectively at the 2023 Golden Globes. Kids can enjoy new seasons of favourites like Paw Patrol and Blaze and the Monster Machines.