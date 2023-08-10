Showmax Pro to Stream All 2023/2024 Premier League Games Live

As the excitement builds for the start of the 2023/2024 Premier League season on 11 August, Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport, is thrilled to announce that subscribers across the continent will have the exclusive opportunity to stream every heart-pounding game live.

Football enthusiasts can look forward to an unparalleled viewing experience as they witness the drama, skill, and intensity of the matches from the comfort of their screens.

The Premier League season opener kicks off with reigning champions Manchester City paying a visit to the newly promoted Burnley. Adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter is the fact that Burnley is now helmed by none other than legendary ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, promising an exhilarating clash between two football powerhouses.

The excitement does not stop there. Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, have spared no expense in bolstering their squad’s strength, notably marked by the ground-breaking signing of West Ham captain Declan Rice for a record-breaking £100 million. Arsenal’s pursuit of glory begins as they host Nottingham Forest in a match that is sure to set the tone for their season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United sets the stage for the first Monday night football match day of the season by going head-to-head with Wolves. This electrifying showdown is a must-watch for fans eagerly anticipating the club’s performance in the new campaign.

However, the standout fixture of the weekend lies in the clash between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday. Both teams had a disappointing season previously, falling short of a top-four finish and the UEFA Champions League qualification. The encounter between these football giants promises an intense battle for redemption, as they strive to reignite their dominance in the league.

Last season’s surprise package, Newcastle United, who secured an impressive fourth-place finish, welcomes Aston Villa. The latter will be seeking to build on their previous successes, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown that could shape the trajectory of their season.