Showmax Pro to stream live Wimbledon Champions

The third Grand Slam event of the season will see the world’s best players compete at the 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships, which will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from 3-16 July and will be live-streamed on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport, in select African countries.*

Wimbledon will feature seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to defend his title and extend his Grand Slam titles record to 24. Djokovic is aiming for a calendar Grand Slam – where a player wins all four majors in the same year – having already won the Australian Open and recently being crowned French Open champion. Challengers for the title include world number one Carlos Alcaraz, French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and rising star Holger Rune.

In the women’s draw, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will be looking to defend her title, after defeating Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who will be looking to go one better. Rybakina is looking to face some tough competition in the women’s field, which is headlined by world number one and French Open winner Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff.

Don’t miss all the action and the chance for history to be made live on Showmax Pro. Showmax Pro subscribers outside of South Africa, Lesotho and Mauritius can live stream Wimbledon, courtesy of SuperSport.