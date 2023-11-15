Showmax reveals fresh new brand identity and plans

Eight years after entering the streaming market in Africa, Showmax is gearing up for its biggest year yet. The African streaming service is relaunching in February 2024 with a brand-new look, new app, and entirely new product suite. This comes after the announcement of the partnership between Showmax and international media heavyweight Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky earlier this year.

The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile and the exciting Showmax Premier League. Powered by SuperSport and made for mobile users, Showmax Premier League is the first standalone Premier League mobile streaming service ever to launch in Africa and will take every single match of the world’s most popular football league to every corner of sub-Saharan Africa.

As it prepares for relaunch, Showmax released a first look at a completely refreshed logo and brand identity. “We can’t wait to share the new Showmax,” says Showmax CEO Marc Jury. “We have an incredibly powerful new technology platform, a bold brand that truly represents our driving spirit, and a content slate that is unmatched. No other streaming service in Africa can offer what Showmax is bringing to the table in the new year.”

Showmax’s migration onto the global Peacock streaming platform means it’s ready to scale, and scale fast. The robust platform is used across the globe and is a leader in sports streaming, having successfully live-streamed the Super Bowl to more than six million users simultaneously.

Known for its track record of setting trends with Showmax Originals, Showmax will be ramping up its content slate across the continent in December in preparation for the relaunch.

The diverse lineup includes its first 2D animation, Twende, about an adorable boda-boda driving pangolin, as well as second seasons of record-breaking bromance Adulting, smash hit reality series Kwa Mam’Mkhize and Nigerian hit Wura, not to mention the reunion of The Mommy Club. And that’s not all, with launches on the way for Convict Conman, a new true-crime series (from the producers of Devilsdorp, Rosemary’s Hitlist and Steinheist); Trompoppie, a murder mystery series set in the competitive world of high school drum majorettes; Nigerian legal drama Agu; first Nigerian Original feature film, School Run; Kenyan Christmas feature A Merry X-Mess and reality series Sports Wives.

Every Wednesday until 27 December, Showmax will also be releasing new episodes of their breakthrough CANAL+ co-production Spinners, the first African show ever selected for Canneseries.

For fans of international content, the new Comcast partnership guarantees Showmax an ongoing supply of hit content, as the media giant owns the likes of Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation and Telemundo.

Viewers can expect international titles on Showmax to radically increase in the new year, with December’s lineup already including The Super Mario Bros. Movie (the biggest animated opening of all-time, and the biggest global opening of 2023), Fast X (which was the #1 international opening of 2023), Emmy®-nominated Poker Face and King Arthur epic The Winter King. Already home to the three most nominated shows at this year’s Emmys®, Showmax will continue to draw content from Banijay, BBC, eOne Fremantle, HBO, ITV, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros, among others.

Showmax continues to go from strength to strength. It was recently named one of the RoW40 (40 Trailblazing Companies that are beating the West) by the New York based global non-profit Rest of World who said, “These emerging market pioneers are outmanoeuvring Silicon Valley.” Nigeria’s 2023 BrandCom Awards also recognised Showmax as ‘The Most Innovative On-demand Video Streaming Platform’, noting that, “The video streaming service has demonstrated exceptional creativity, originality, and innovation within the on-demand streaming industry”.

“Streaming in Africa is about to take off and we’re ready to change the game,” says Jury. “We have all the ingredients in place to become the number one streaming service for Africa.”