Showmax to Live Stream All 51 UEFA EURO Games at No Extra Cost

Showmax, the leading streaming service in Africa, has announced that it will live stream all 51 UEFA EURO games starting June 14 at no additional cost for its Premium (PL) subscribers.
This unprecedented move ensures that football fans can enjoy the entire tournament live, along with comprehensive coverage, on their mobile devices.
Unmatched UEFA EURO Coverage
Showmax’s EURO 2024 coverage will include live streaming of all matches, build-ups, post-match analyses, highlights, and a live magazine show to keep subscribers updated on the latest action. Subscribers will be able to stream games from Germany’s 10 world-class stadiums, from the Olympiastadion Berlin to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
Tournament Highlights
The tournament kicks off with host nation Germany facing Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14. The following day, current EURO champions Italy will begin their campaign against Albania in Group B.
Some of the most anticipated group stage clashes include:
- Spain vs. Croatia
- Serbia vs. England
- Spain vs. Italy
- Netherlands vs. France
- Turkey vs. Portugal
Teams to Watch
England are the favorites this year, boasting a squad full of superstars, including Ballon d’Or favorite Jude Bellingham. France, aiming for their first European title in 24 years, and Germany, playing on home soil, are also strong contenders. Defending champions Italy are looking to overcome recent qualifying struggles. Additionally, Georgia will make its debut at a European Championship.
Group Stage Fixtures
June 14
- Group A: Germany vs. Scotland
June 15
- Group A: Hungary vs. Switzerland
- Group B: Spain vs. Croatia
- Group B: Italy vs. Albania
June 16
- Group D: Poland vs. Netherlands
- Group C: Slovenia vs. Denmark
- Group C: Serbia vs. England
June 17
- Group E: Romania vs. Ukraine
- Group E: Belgium vs. Slovakia
- Group D: Austria vs. France
June 18
- Group F: Turkey vs. Georgia
- Group F: Portugal vs. Czech Republic
June 19
- Group B: Croatia vs. Albania
- Group A: Germany vs. Hungary
- Group A: Scotland vs. Switzerland
June 20
- Group C: Slovenia vs. Serbia
- Group C: Denmark vs. England
- Group B: Spain vs. Italy
June 21
- Group E: Slovakia vs. Ukraine
- Group D: Poland vs. Austria
- Group D: Netherlands vs. France
June 22
- Group F: Georgia vs. Czech Republic
- Group F: Turkey vs. Portugal
- Group E: Belgium vs. Romania
June 23
- Group A: Switzerland vs. Germany
- Group A: Scotland vs. Hungary
June 24
- Group B: Croatia vs. Italy
- Group B: Albania vs. Spain
June 25
- Group D: Netherlands vs. Austria
- Group D: France vs. Poland
- Group C: England vs. Slovenia
- Group C: Denmark vs. Serbia
June 26
- Group E: Slovakia vs. Romania
- Group E: Ukraine vs. Belgium
- Group F: Czech Republic vs. Turkey
- Group F: Georgia vs. Portugal
A Comprehensive Viewing Experience
In addition to live games, Showmax will offer exclusive content, such as pre-match analysis, post-match discussions, and highlights, providing an immersive football experience. The live magazine show will cover all the action and provide in-depth analysis of the tournament.
Showmax’s initiative to live stream all UEFA EURO 2024 games without additional cost marks a significant enhancement in sports coverage, ensuring that fans across Africa can enjoy every moment of this premier football event.