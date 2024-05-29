Showmax to Live Stream All 51 UEFA EURO Games at No Extra Cost

Showmax, the leading streaming service in Africa, has announced that it will live stream all 51 UEFA EURO games starting June 14 at no additional cost for its Premium (PL) subscribers.

This unprecedented move ensures that football fans can enjoy the entire tournament live, along with comprehensive coverage, on their mobile devices.

Unmatched UEFA EURO Coverage

Showmax’s EURO 2024 coverage will include live streaming of all matches, build-ups, post-match analyses, highlights, and a live magazine show to keep subscribers updated on the latest action. Subscribers will be able to stream games from Germany’s 10 world-class stadiums, from the Olympiastadion Berlin to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Tournament Highlights

The tournament kicks off with host nation Germany facing Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14. The following day, current EURO champions Italy will begin their campaign against Albania in Group B.

Some of the most anticipated group stage clashes include:

Spain vs. Croatia

Serbia vs. England

Spain vs. Italy

Netherlands vs. France

Turkey vs. Portugal

Teams to Watch

England are the favorites this year, boasting a squad full of superstars, including Ballon d’Or favorite Jude Bellingham. France, aiming for their first European title in 24 years, and Germany, playing on home soil, are also strong contenders. Defending champions Italy are looking to overcome recent qualifying struggles. Additionally, Georgia will make its debut at a European Championship.

Group Stage Fixtures

June 14

Group A: Germany vs. Scotland

June 15

Group A: Hungary vs. Switzerland

Group B: Spain vs. Croatia

Group B: Italy vs. Albania

June 16

Group D: Poland vs. Netherlands

Group C: Slovenia vs. Denmark

Group C: Serbia vs. England

June 17

Group E: Romania vs. Ukraine

Group E: Belgium vs. Slovakia

Group D: Austria vs. France

June 18

Group F: Turkey vs. Georgia

Group F: Portugal vs. Czech Republic

June 19

Group B: Croatia vs. Albania

Group A: Germany vs. Hungary

Group A: Scotland vs. Switzerland

June 20

Group C: Slovenia vs. Serbia

Group C: Denmark vs. England

Group B: Spain vs. Italy

June 21

Group E: Slovakia vs. Ukraine

Group D: Poland vs. Austria

Group D: Netherlands vs. France

June 22

Group F: Georgia vs. Czech Republic

Group F: Turkey vs. Portugal

Group E: Belgium vs. Romania

June 23

Group A: Switzerland vs. Germany

Group A: Scotland vs. Hungary

June 24

Group B: Croatia vs. Italy

Group B: Albania vs. Spain

June 25

Group D: Netherlands vs. Austria

Group D: France vs. Poland

Group C: England vs. Slovenia

Group C: Denmark vs. Serbia

June 26

Group E: Slovakia vs. Romania

Group E: Ukraine vs. Belgium

Group F: Czech Republic vs. Turkey

Group F: Georgia vs. Portugal

A Comprehensive Viewing Experience

In addition to live games, Showmax will offer exclusive content, such as pre-match analysis, post-match discussions, and highlights, providing an immersive football experience. The live magazine show will cover all the action and provide in-depth analysis of the tournament.

Showmax’s initiative to live stream all UEFA EURO 2024 games without additional cost marks a significant enhancement in sports coverage, ensuring that fans across Africa can enjoy every moment of this premier football event.