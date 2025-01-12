Showmax to Live-Stream Tyla’s Concert in Major Streaming Milestone

Showmax, the streaming platform owned by the MultiChoice Group, is set to test its live-streaming capabilities with a highly anticipated event on January 18.

The platform will broadcast the live performance of Amapiano star Tyla from the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, marking Showmax’s first-ever live-streamed entertainment event.

Tyla, who recently won a Grammy Award, will perform her popular hits for fans across Africa and around the world. Showmax is offering exclusive access to the event, which represents a significant leap forward in its service offering. The live stream highlights Showmax’s ambition to expand beyond on-demand content and enter the competitive live streaming space.

Yatish Narsi, Showmax’s Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the company’s goal of becoming a global streaming leader. “Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world,” Narsi said, underlining the importance of this event in shaping the platform’s future.

Launched a year ago in partnership with US-based NBCUniversal, Showmax is using the same Peacock-powered technology that NBCUniversal employs in the US. This collaboration allows Showmax to enhance its live-streaming capabilities and improve service delivery.

The live broadcast of Tyla’s concert marks an exciting milestone for Showmax as it seeks to compete with global streaming giants and expand its reach beyond Africa. Fans can expect a high-quality broadcast as the platform aims to showcase its growing capabilities in live entertainment streaming.