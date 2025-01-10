Showmax to live stream Tyla’s historic concert

Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service (SVOD) to livestream a homegrown concert. On 18 January 2025, fans in 44 African countries can watch Grammy-winning Amapiano superstar Tyla perform live from the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, exclusively on Showmax.com.

Tyla, the youngest African Grammy winner, will showcase hits from her chart-topping debut album TYLA, which has amassed more than 1.6 billion streams. Yatish Narsi, Chief Marketing Officer at Showmax and MultiChoice South Africa, says, “With our advanced live-streaming technology, we’re thrilled to spotlight Tyla’s iconic homecoming concert. This marks our first live-streamed entertainment event, underscoring our commitment to making world-class experiences accessible across the continent.”

Fresh off wins at the BET Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and the Grammys, Tyla, hailed as the “Queen of Popiano,” invites fans to join her online: “Tygers! Me and Showmax decided to livestream this concert for everyone across Africa. I hardly get time to be home so this one is gonna be special! I can’t wait for y’all to ROCKKK with me!”

For fans who missed her sold-out Cape Town and Pretoria shows, this exclusive livestream offers a final chance to be part of Tyla’s magical tour. “We’re not just hoping to smash records with this live stream,” Narsi adds. “We’re changing the narrative of what it means to succeed on our continent. Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world.”

This historic concert comes as Showmax celebrates a stellar year since it relaunched in February 2024, marked by a 50% year-on-year increase in paying subscribers and a string of prestigious accolades. Powered by Peacock’s cutting-edge streaming technology, which set North American viewership records with 16.3 million simultaneous live streams during an NFL Wild Card game last year, the new Showmax platform has cemented its place as a leader in streaming.

To stream Tyla’s concert live from the SunBet arena in Pretoria, viewers will need an active Showmax Entertainment subscription. There are so many ways to pay for your Showmax subscription; sign up at www.showmax.com to be part of this historic moment. Fans can also join in the excitement by following #TylaOnShowmax.