Showmax to stream Love Island UK Season 10

Season 10 of the reality TV phenomenon Love Island is coming first to Showmax from the UK, with episodes 1-9 landing on Friday, 21 July, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday. So pack your suitcase and swap the winter chill for a long, hot summer with Love Island, once again hosted by Maya Jama.

A bunch of gorgeous singles will be taking over the hottest villa on the island of Mallorca in Spain for eight weeks of sun, sea and smooching, in their quest for the ultimate summer romance and £50 000 prize (around R1.1 million at the current exchange rate).

It’s not just their fellow Islanders they’ll have to impress. To be in with a shot at love and the glorious prize money, our Islanders will have to capture your hearts too as you have the final say over who gets dumped, and who goes home with the cash. Prepare for even more pie-throwing, bed-hopping, and breaches of girl code. After all, all is fair in love and Love Island.

The British edition has won multiple awards, including the BAFTA for Best Reality and Constructed Factual and the MTV Movie and TV Award for Best International Reality Series.

In the first season of Showmax cult favourite Euphoria, Zendaya’s character Rue realises she’s watched “22 hours straight of Love Island over a two-day period” and still “yearn[s] for more.”

Showmax would have Rue well covered, with four seasons of Love Island Australia, two seasons of Love Island USA, and two previous seasons of Love Island UK available to binge, including Season 6, which was shot in South Africa. Love Island UK Season 9, also shot in South Africa, comes to Showmax on 9 August 2023. All franchises are rated 16SL.