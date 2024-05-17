Showtyym Rises to New Level on Latest Single ‘So High’

Rising Ghanaian Artiste Showtyym has finally released his much-awaited inspirational song, “So High” on all streaming platforms.

The newest addition to the musician’s packed catalogue explores the challenges faced by young people navigating life’s many hurdles all over the globe.

On “So High,” Showtyym highlights the reality of mental stress and the appeal of psychedelics as a coping method with unadulterated sincerity. This, he conveys with the line: “I’m so high, and I can’t feel my face but I’m smoking this last joint to clear the shit out of my brain.”

His personal experience and struggles are laid bare, and entwined with societal realities as the insightful lyrics reflect a narrative of resilience. The Solosbeats produced track is an andante Afro-Pop masterpiece that is pensive yet danceable to and has all the potential to be a chart-topper.

Showtyym does impressively well to align these elements to produce an invigorating record, mixed and mastered by Drillyx. “So High,” is a timely record, energizer and sonic eiderdown in a deranged world. Listen here https://ditto.fm/so-high-showtyym

About Showtyym

Born Pius Kesa, Showtyym is a talented Ghanaian musician from the Eastern Region, precisely Akosombo and an old student of T.I Ahmadiyyah Senior High School and Kumasi Technical University. He released his debut song, Dream Chaser (That’s on God) which garnered massive attention from music enthusiasts in 2023 after sharpening his craft for several years during his school going days. Heavily inspired by life experiences, personal observations and growth, Showtyym blends distinct sounds and genres to tell compelling stories that resonate with his growing audience. He aims to collaborate with other talented artists to curate impactful songs, rise to become a household name and mount the biggest of both local and international stages.