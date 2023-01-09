SHS, basic schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 10

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has asked Senior High Schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

It said the Tuesday reopening was due to the statutory holiday on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The Service asked heads of basic schools to note that the reopening date for primary and Junior High Schools remained January 10, 2023.

This was in a statement issued by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit, GES, Accra.

The statement urged students, staff, and the public to take note and act accordingly.