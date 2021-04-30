

The Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership (JIIL), a subsidiary of the Jackson educational Complex, has organized a free WAEC examiners workshop for some final year Senior High School (SHS) students in Kumasi.

The two-day exercise was to sensitise participants on how best to answer questions to the expectations of WAEC examiners as they prepared to write their final exams.

Seasoned WAEC examiners with many years of experience were on hand to take the students through the best approach in solving questions specifically in English, Mathematics and Science.

Over 200 students from the Kumasi Metropolis who benefited from the exercise were also counselled to guard against all forms of social vices that could be inimical to their education.

Mrs Theodosia Jackson, Principal of Jackson Educational Complex, said the school had over the years provided the platform for final year students to meet WAEC examiners ahead of their examinations.

She said most students failed the three core subjects not because they were academically weak but because of their approach to answering questions.

This, according to her, informed the decision to bring the students and examiners together to discuss the common mistakes students make during examination and guide them to success.

“This is our little contribution towards shaping the lives of these young ones whose progression on the academic ladder is critical to the future of the country,” she noted.

Mrs Jackson underlined the need for stakeholders in education to contribute their quota towards preparing students in basic and secondary levels of education to access tertiary education in the interest of national development.

The beneficiary students, who were excited for interacting with WAEC examiners, praised JEC for exposing them to standard techniques of answering questions.

They described the workshop as a useful exercise that would go long to enhance their chances of making good grades in the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate (WASSCE)