Headmasters of the 28 Senior High Schools that participated in the Season 6 of the Sanitation and Sports Tour have commended Unilever Ghana for their amazing package which enabled students to learn and know much about sanitation and hygiene.

Madam Phyllis Simpson, head mistress of Mfantsiman Girls SHS, the chairperson of Season 6 of the Schools Sanitation Tour said the panic of Covid-19 triggered many people including teachers, students and other staffs in educational institutions to be vigilant, cautious and conscious of practicing personal hygiene and living in a sanitary environment.

She hailed One-On-One Foundation led by Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, organisers of the SHS Sanitation Tour which involves students taking part in aerobics, washing, scrubbing and quiz competitions .

She expressed that the programme is very educative and laudable, so it must be expanded for other schools and students to also benefit from the experience, suggesting that it should be on television.

Mr. Olla Williams in an interview said the Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise as all the students paid attention to learn and competed with full vigour and enthusiasm.

He noted that due to the social distancing and no hand shaking, the sports part of aerobics was put on hold, he was very optimistic that the Sanitation Train will move faster and visit more schools depending on their sponsor, Unilever Ghana.

He encouraged the formation of more sanitation clubs in second cycle and tertiary institutions.

He promised that the exciting sports session would be brought back in the next season’s series. “We need the sports aspect to keep the students and teachers fit and healthy” he stressed.

Olla Williams who doubles as the youth coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) thanked the media who have promoted the Sanitation Tour.