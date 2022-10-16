SHS Selection and Placement to Begin on October 31

The Selection of Senior High Schools for candidates in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will begin from Monday, October 31, 2022 to Friday, November 18, 2022.

A statement signed by Ministry of Education Spokesperson, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, said the Ministry had produced a video explaining the school selection guidelines for candidates, parents, guardians and the public.

It said that the video would be played on various radio and television networks across the country and could be accessed on www.freeshs.net.

According to the statement, the showing of the school selection video would commence from October 24, 2022 to October 29, 2022.

A total of 552, 276 candidates, comprising 276, 988 males and 275, 288 females are expected to sit for this year’s BECE at 2,023 designated examination centres across the country.

2022 School Selection guidelines!

As part of measures to ensure a smooth placement of qualified BECE, The Ghana Education Service and the Ghana TVET Service (GTVETS) have put in place the following arrangements for the information of parents/guardians/candidates and the general public

Updates Added

Introduction of cluster of schools: These are similar schools that belong to same category which candidates may comfortably accept as alternative schools to their initial choices

Grouping of Schools

All second-cycle institutions have been grouped as follows:

Public second Cycle Institution: Four (4) groups namely Categories A, B, C and D.Appendix 1: contains detailed technical institutions(TI) programmes

III. Appendix 2: contains detailed subjects of the Technical Programmes in the Sec/Tech. institutions

Appendix 4: contains Special Boarding schools for the sixth (6th) Choice)Appendix 4: Cluster of schoolsAppendix 5: contains list of Special Education Need (SEN) schools

VII. Sample Choice: Examples of correct and wrong choices

Before Selection of Schools and Programmes

Before Selection of Schools and Programmes offered, parents/guardians are advised to note that all schools selected

(1st-6th) are considered in placement of candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions for selection of schools

Candidates with guidance from parents/guardians and school authoroties;

a) Must choose Six(6) schools(1st – 6th choices) in all.b) Must select programmes and accommodation for each selected school.c) Must choose a compulsory day as 6th choice (Catchment Area School) or choose boarding school from the list of schools in Appendix 3d) Must indicate ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to accept or decline to opt for a cluster.e) Candidates who wish to offer purely TVET Programmes must select all six (6) TVETS schools from CATEGORY A, B and C as Day or Boardingf) Cannot choose more than one (1) School from Category Ag) Cannot select more than two (2) schools from Category Bh) May select five (5) choices from Category C and One (1) from Category D (Day) or Appendix 3 (Special Boarding)